Fire destroys 35 acres of forest at Chamundi Hills

MYSURU: The forest fire that engulfed Chamundi Hills on Friday destroyed 35 acres of forest, forcing the forest officials to step up the vigil to track the source of fore. However, there was no loss of lives of wild animals. The forest and fire personnel, with great difficulty, doused the raging flames around 11.30 pm on Friday.

Not leaving anything to chance, the authorities have pressed a drone survey to ensure that there was no fire on the hill as the fire had spread in the valley area when the wind was blowing at 45 km per hour and the mercury level was 33 degrees Celsius.

Speaking to media here on Saturday, Mysuru Division, DCF Basavaraju said the miscreants had set fire in two places and an FIR has been registered in the local police station.

He said the forest department that closes all four gates leading to the temple by 10 pm now has requested the district administration to close the gates at 6 pm.