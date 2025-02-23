INTERVIEW | Fire safety: big population, marginal awareness; much needs to be done; can’t depend on ‘luck'

Exactly 15 years ago on this day, Bengaluru witnessed a horrific incident: the Carlton Towers fire tragedy that claimed nine lives. The incident exposed how vulnerable our buildings, particularly high-rise ones, are to fire accidents. The families that lost their loved ones came together and formed ‘Beyond Carlton’, an organisation committed to reducing fire accidents through education and advocacy.
Its Managing Trustee and President Uday Vijayan, whose son was one of the nine casualties, in an interaction with the editorial team of The New Sunday Express, shares how ‘Beyond Carlton’ has brought changes, while a lot more needs to be done. Excerpts…
Can we start with the change in the last 15 years that you have noticed on the fire safety front?
Let me just go back to why ‘Beyond Carlton’ came into being. I think it was a month after the incident that any parent would wonder why his son could not be saved. And maybe, within the nine families which lost someone, I had the strength to go to the Director of Fire Services and ask, “Why couldn’t you save my son?” It wasn’t a 70-storeyed building, just a seven-storeyed building. His response really shook me.
He said he did not have the power to get into a building. How can the fire department not have the power to enter a building and look for violations? I decided something has to be done. When I asked who does, he said BBMP. The BBMP is not trained for that! And that led to the thought that a PIL should be filed in the Karnataka High Court.
And the court passed orders which changed the state laws on fire safety. Regular fire safety checks then became mandatory in every building that was more than 15-metres-high. The 15 metres was changed by the government to 20 metres later.
We were keen on regular inspections and certifications to be given by the fire department to any building, saying it is fire-safe. The perspectives are so wrong many a time, and hence, we decided that the certification must be given every two years.
We strongly felt we needed to empower the fire services. In 2018, the then government was looking at setting a blueprint for various functions in the city. We volunteered to prepare a Fire Safety Blue Print and did it within one year by partnering with the fire department. It was a first for the country.
What are the challenges you faced?
We have challenges aplenty. One of the biggest is citizen apathy. Most of us believe we would never die in a fire. Awareness is a huge issue and we try to spread it. For instance, many do not know how to use an extinguisher and which one to use for what kind of fire. We are working with the Bangalore Apartments Federation. The first responder in large facilities or communities is the Estate Manager. So both BAF and us felt we should train them.
How much has improved after the Carlton Towers incident and after the push from Beyond Carlton?
I think a few things have changed. New high-rise buildings now have multiple exits. Setbacks are left so that when a fire truck arrives, firefighters can quickly access hoses, pumps, and other necessary tools. Another significant improvement is better coordination between the fire department and traffic police.
In the Carlton Towers fire mishap, a fire truck with a ladder capable of reaching the seventh floor was stuck in traffic in Hebbal. Had it arrived earlier, it might have saved all the nine lives.
Today, the coordination between traffic police, ambulances, and fire services has improved. Traffic movement for emergency vehicles is more efficient, although traffic congestion has worsened since 2010. There is also a slow, but noticeable shift in public awareness. People are beginning to move aside and give way to ambulances, a culture that is gradually taking root. Hopefully, the same will happen with fire engines.
What fire safety measures are being implemented in schools and hospitals?
Schools are starting to take fire safety more seriously. Larger schools now have two doors in each classroom for evacuation, sprinklers installed, fire extinguishers placed throughout the premises, and regular fire drills. Currently, it seems that bigger schools are implementing these measures, possibly due to parental pressure, but it is a positive trend. Hospital fires are among the most dangerous incidents. The risk is high, and evacuation is challenging. Some hospitals have begun storing fire evacuation equipment on-site.
How do fire departments handle emergencies on Bengaluru’s narrow roads and heavy traffic?
To address this, the fire department has introduced motorcycles equipped with spray machines that can arrive at fire sites quickly before the larger fire trucks. They also use compact vehicles to access difficult-to-reach areas.
Are the existing fire stations enough for Bengaluru?
The city requires 80 to 100 fire stations, but currently has only about 25. This means residents rely heavily on luck in case of a fire emergency. Fire engines must travel long distances through heavy traffic, making timely response difficult. To bridge this gap, authorities have started using public-private partnerships. For example, an IT company has set up a fire station in Electronics City, and another has been established in HSR Layout by a private developer. Expanding such partnerships is crucial to improving fire response times.
How is the situation in other districts?
We do not have data at the moment, but we keep hearing of fire incidents from other districts. The number of incidents are more from highly-populated areas. But rural areas are equally and more vulnerable.
What about high-rise buildings in other countries?
In cities like Dubai or the US, fire safety in high-rises relies heavily on internal systems — sprinklers, fire-resistant lifts for evacuation, and designated safe floors above the fire level. In India, we hope to move in that direction over time, but challenges remain. High-rise buildings must mandatorily have water storage facilities on the ground and above the building exclusively for fire-fighting, pumps, hoses and valves to help fire-fighting. Most of the apartments do follow these rules. However, we were shocked to know that these valves, which are made up of brass and copper, were stolen in many places.
Do you think there is enough awareness among the masses about fire safety?
To such a big population, I can say there is marginal awareness. One good thing about the corporates and MNCs is that when they want to rent a high-rise building, they also audit if the space is equipped with fire safety measures. Not only that, they conduct regular fire safety audits. As a result, the builders too are becoming conscious about fire safety.
What about fire safety measures in small apartments and houses, where majority of the population lives?
It is challenging. Making laws for anything is easy, but implementation is where we lack. For smaller apartments, we need to be conscious, wherein you have a fire extinguisher at home and need not wait for the firemen to douse the fire.
Do restaurants need to take an NoC from the Fire Department?
Recently there was a fire at a restaurant in Koramangala, where a worker jumped down. Fortunately, it was not fatal. Fires in restaurants are a challenge. Certain cities like Mumbai insist on displaying a validated certificate, which is visible to the customers. We tried pushing it here, but it has not been implemented yet.
In the coming budget, what should be incorporated for fire safety?
There are lots of things. We have actually given out a list. Prior to elections, we had written to all the politicians to put fire safety on the agenda. Fire service infrastructure has to be increased in terms of machines, training and manpower. Bengaluru is booming, but public utilities are not keeping pace with what is required.
At every BBMP ward, there must be a quick response fire team. BBMP has lots of space and just one room is enough to accommodate the team. We made some of these recommendations. The other thing we feel strongly about is the burns wards. In Bengaluru, there are only two hospitals with burns wards — one is Victoria Hospital and the other is St John’s Hospital. It is extremely tough to manage burns victims medically. We made a representation to Dr CN Ashwath Narayan when he was the deputy chief minister and told him to put a burns ward in every district. Unfortunately, it did not get implemented. Cost of treatment in burns cases is extremely expensive and there must be some allocations in the budget.
Does it make sense to have fire safety as part of school or college curriculum?
We have insisted on that. We have actually gone and made a plea to put it. In Odisha, for example, clearly they want to build it into the curriculum.
Two women died in an apartment in Hulimavu in a fire incident, because of grilled windows. Is it still a concern?
It is still a challenge for the fire department. There is always a knee-jerk reaction from people and the government. After the incident, orders were issued to remove grills from all windows and balconies. A drive was also conducted. However, anxiety of burglary over safety is always a big issue. That is why people lock exit doors, which should ideally be open 24X7.
How vulnerable are electric vehicles to fire?
We are seeing a rise in cases of vehicles catching fire - EVs and conventional fuel. There is no clear mandate in the country on how to fight EV fire. The transport sector is shifting to EVs. Presently, across the country, the fire services do not have a clear SOP on how to douse an EV fire. The government needs to have a mandate.
Should the fire department be empowered with more powers and motivated with awards?
In other countries, fire fighters are seen as heroes. They are treated the way we treat our soldiers. We are the only citizens group (Beyond Carlton) in our country who go out and award our firemen who risk their lives to save us. Someone needs to tell our firemen that they are heroes. Also, the fire department needs empowerment. Besides, there should be some kind of deterrent, else things will not be implemented. Mock drills and training must be done regularly to educate people.
How do extremely personal tragedies in life turn one around?
I do not have an answer to that. More than it helped me to heal, it helped me in giving back to society. The personal loss was possibly the driving force. I get a bit of satisfaction that I am giving back something that I gained nothing from.
How are the families that lost their members in Carlton Towers tragedy doing?
We are nine families that lost somebody. Many of them were breadwinners for their families. They were on my trust. After 10 years, I asked them whether they wanted to continue. But they had major challenges in their own lives. I fully respect what they were going through and the choice they made.
Can you list five things one must know in case of fire?
First: Shout “fire”, to alert family, colleagues and others around. Second: Know where the fire exits are. In case of a mall, hospitals or places where there is high footfall/occupancy, observe where exits are. Third: Learn how to use simple equipment like fire extinguishers. Fourth: Do not put water on a pan or any other kitchen item that catches fire, though it is the first instinctive decision. Instead, put a lid to cut the oxygen supply. Fifth: If someone catches fire, know some basic steps like wrapping the person in a blanket until help arrives. This helps reduce burns.