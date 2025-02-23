INTERVIEW | Fire safety: big population, marginal awareness; much needs to be done; can’t depend on ‘luck'

Exactly 15 years ago on this day, Bengaluru witnessed a horrific incident: the Carlton Towers fire tragedy that claimed nine lives. The incident exposed how vulnerable our buildings, particularly high-rise ones, are to fire accidents. The families that lost their loved ones came together and formed ‘Beyond Carlton’, an organisation committed to reducing fire accidents through education and advocacy.

Its Managing Trustee and President Uday Vijayan, whose son was one of the nine casualties, in an interaction with the editorial team of The New Sunday Express, shares how ‘Beyond Carlton’ has brought changes, while a lot more needs to be done. Excerpts…

Can we start with the change in the last 15 years that you have noticed on the fire safety front?

Let me just go back to why ‘Beyond Carlton’ came into being. I think it was a month after the incident that any parent would wonder why his son could not be saved. And maybe, within the nine families which lost someone, I had the strength to go to the Director of Fire Services and ask, “Why couldn’t you save my son?” It wasn’t a 70-storeyed building, just a seven-storeyed building. His response really shook me.

He said he did not have the power to get into a building. How can the fire department not have the power to enter a building and look for violations? I decided something has to be done. When I asked who does, he said BBMP. The BBMP is not trained for that! And that led to the thought that a PIL should be filed in the Karnataka High Court.

And the court passed orders which changed the state laws on fire safety. Regular fire safety checks then became mandatory in every building that was more than 15-metres-high. The 15 metres was changed by the government to 20 metres later.

We were keen on regular inspections and certifications to be given by the fire department to any building, saying it is fire-safe. The perspectives are so wrong many a time, and hence, we decided that the certification must be given every two years.