16-month-old baby dies in Ballari hospital, parents allege negligence of doctors

BALLARI: A 16-month-old baby died in the Ballari Institute of Medical Sciences on Saturday and parents blamed it on negligence of the authority. They staged a protest against the authority by keeping the body at the hospital. Seven kids below 5 years of age died in two months at the hospital and after maternal deaths, now parents are worried about their children who are admitted in BIMS.

“Locals, including Ballari City MLA Nara Bharath Reddy, are not happy with the BIMS administration, but why the government has not taken any action against the authority,” people ask.

“A 16-month-old baby of Ballari lost its life. BIMS authority denied the negligence and the baby was undergoing treatment with severe health issues and it was the main cause for the death of the baby,” sources said.

One of the relatives of the deceased said,”On Thursday, our baby was admitted to BIMS due to fever. After taking admission, none of the doctors responded quickly and we requested to give treatment. The baby was admitted to ICU and after enquiry, the doctors said health condition was serious.

On Saturday morning, the administration said the baby is no more. Due to the doctors’ negligence, the baby died. We want justice and soon, we will submit a memorandum against BIMS authority and the government should take necessary action against the authorities.”

Rajendra Reddy, a social activist, said, “In the last two months, more than seven children below the age of 5 died here. Soon, we will meet the health minister and ask him to take strict action against the BIMS authority,” he said.