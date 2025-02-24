Another held in NWKSRTC bus conductor assault case

BELAGAVI: The Marihal police have arrested another accused in connection with the recent assault on a NWKSRTC bus conductor, bringing the total number of arrests in the case to five.
The latest arrest is Mohan Hanchinmani (25), a resident of Balekundri village. Others arrested earlier are Tumari Dattu Chandgadkar (33), Rahul Raju Naidu (28) and Balu Suresh Gunjikar (28), all from Balekundri village in Belagavi taluk, along with a minor.
Meanwhile, Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy confirmed that the injured bus conductor is recovering. “Our officials have visited him and enquired about his condition. I am in constant touch with the Belagavi police and am monitoring the investigation,” he said.
He said he will pass through Belagavi on Monday en route to Mudhol for Ranna Utsava. “If necessary, I will visit Belagavi to personally enquire about the bus conductor’s health and assess the situation,” he added. The KSRTC managing director and senior officials are already on-site, closely monitoring the developments.
KRV chief slams MES
In a video statement, Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) president Narayanagouda condemned the attack on the conductor, allegedly for refusing to speak in Marathi.
Narayanagouda accused the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) of escalating violent activities in Belagavi and demanded an immediate end to such incidents.
“The hooliganism of MES is on the rise. KRV has been fighting against MES for years and has successfully diminished their influence, which once extended across seven Assembly constituencies, the city corporation and local panchayats,” he said.
Narayanagouda challenged MES leaders, saying, “I will visit Belagavi on Tuesday. If MES leaders have the courage, let’s meet.” He stressed that Belagavi remains an undivided part of Karnataka.
Will not tolerate assault on Kannada, Kannadigas: BYV
Bengaluru: BJP leaders have condemned the assault on an NWRTC bus conductor for refusing to speak in Marathi with a passenger in Belagavi taluk recently. BJP state president BY Vijayendra said they will not tolerate such assaults on Kannada and Kannadigas. “People stay in this land, enjoy all facilities from Karnataka and yet target and blame Kannada and Kannadigas.
This conspiracy is not acceptable. This is a crime. There is a need to raise our voice on this and the government has to take action against such people,’’ he said. BJP members are taking part in a Mysuru Chalo rally on Monday to condemn the recent Udayagiri police station incident where miscreants attacked the police.
Senior BJP leader Basangouda Patil Yatnal said Belgavi is a part of Karnataka. “If Maharashtra demands Belagavi, then we have to demand Solapur and Sangli. This should not happen. Both the states should work towards farmers welfare, healthcare, employment and other issues and not goondaism. They should not damage public property,’’ he said. “Let us learn to respect our boundaries and language.’’