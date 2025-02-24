Another held in NWKSRTC bus conductor assault case

BELAGAVI: The Marihal police have arrested another accused in connection with the recent assault on a NWKSRTC bus conductor, bringing the total number of arrests in the case to five.

The latest arrest is Mohan Hanchinmani (25), a resident of Balekundri village. Others arrested earlier are Tumari Dattu Chandgadkar (33), Rahul Raju Naidu (28) and Balu Suresh Gunjikar (28), all from Balekundri village in Belagavi taluk, along with a minor.

Meanwhile, Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy confirmed that the injured bus conductor is recovering. “Our officials have visited him and enquired about his condition. I am in constant touch with the Belagavi police and am monitoring the investigation,” he said.

He said he will pass through Belagavi on Monday en route to Mudhol for Ranna Utsava. “If necessary, I will visit Belagavi to personally enquire about the bus conductor’s health and assess the situation,” he added. The KSRTC managing director and senior officials are already on-site, closely monitoring the developments.

KRV chief slams MES

In a video statement, Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) president Narayanagouda condemned the attack on the conductor, allegedly for refusing to speak in Marathi.

Narayanagouda accused the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) of escalating violent activities in Belagavi and demanded an immediate end to such incidents.

“The hooliganism of MES is on the rise. KRV has been fighting against MES for years and has successfully diminished their influence, which once extended across seven Assembly constituencies, the city corporation and local panchayats,” he said.

Narayanagouda challenged MES leaders, saying, “I will visit Belagavi on Tuesday. If MES leaders have the courage, let’s meet.” He stressed that Belagavi remains an undivided part of Karnataka.