Automated testing stations to check vehicles at 32 spots soon in Karnataka

BENGALURU: To gradually replace the manual inspection of vehicles at the Regional Transport Offices (RTO) that come for Fitness Certificates, the Karnataka Transport Department is establishing an Automated Testing Station (ATS) on the Public Private Partnership (PPP) model. The move aims to improve efficiency, and transparency and reduce corruption, as the automated testing station will directly issue pass or fail certificates. The state’s first such station has been introduced in Nelamangala.

Sharing details about the stations with TNIE, Transport Commissioner Yogeesh AM said, “As of now, vehicles which come for the fitness certificate renewal are subjected to manual testing. We aim to embrace technology and migrate from manual testing to automated testing.”

For private vehicles, the FC remains valid for 15 years from the date of registration of the vehicle and must be renewed every five years thereafter. In contrast, commercial vehicles must renew their FCs every two years if they are less than eight years old from the date of registration. Post eight years, renewals are required annually.

“Under the automated testing, vehicles will be completely tested by machines, leaving no scope for errors and human interventions. There will be multiple tests, ensuring that only the vehicles which are fit and following all the laid down norms are issued the pass certificates and can operate on roads.” he added.

Further, he said that the department plans to establish ATS facilities at 13 locations where land is available, implementing them under the DBFOT model. At 19 locations where land is not available, works will be executed under the BOO model, grouped into five clusters to enhance competitiveness.