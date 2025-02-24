Fare hike keeps public away from Metro: Experts

BENGALURU: Experts and the public expressed their concern over the recent Metro fare hike and reiterated the need to withdraw it to promote public transport and reduce traffic congestion in the city. Over 200 people took part in the ‘Citizens Convention against Metro fare hike’ organised by the Bangalore Metro Commuters Association (BMCA) on Sunday.

Prof Ashish Verma of Department of Transportation Systems Engineering, IISc, said three core functions need to be performed by a public transportation system — providing affordability and accessibility, solving traffic congestion problem, and reducing air pollution by cutting down on the usage of private vehicles.

“The fare hike by Metro negates these aspects and impacts the quality of life of Bengalureans,” he said, adding that share of public transport, including walking and cycling, in any city should be almost 80%. “It is the social obligation of the government to provide affordable transport to the public. They have forgotten their core function,” Prof Verma said.

Dr Sudha Kamath, president of Medical Sciences Centre, Karnataka, said that Bengaluru was called the ‘Pensioners Paradise’, but now is plagued by respiratory illness owing to traffic congestion and pollution. “The corporatisation of public transport, similar to the health sector, should not be permitted,” Dr Sudha said.