Fire department in Karnataka receives 80 per cent of calls in the first five months of year

BENGALURU: The Fire Department receives 80% of fire calls in the first five months of the year. According to data from the Fire and Emergency Services, the department received 23,832 fire calls in 2024, with 18,900 between January and May. As the summer season begins, the department experiences a surge in fire incidents.

Last year, 48 people lost their lives due to fire accidents in the state, while 201 people were injured. Property worth over Rs 330 crore was lost in these accidents. Bengaluru alone received 2,947 calls, resulting in 13 deaths and several injuries.

A senior department officer said the highest number of fire calls was recorded in March (5,700), followed by February (4,800), April (4,700), January (2,000), and May (1,700). The least number of calls was recorded in June and July (400 each).

Fire & Emergency Services Department Director TN Shivashankar said major causes of fire are electrical short-circuits, while there is a decline in fire incidents due to gas cylinder and LPG leaks, industrial fires and chemical fires in the state.

“Summer months are the busiest for us. Our men are always prepared to rush as soon as we get an alert,” he said.