Karnataka competes with Tamil Nadu to get a piece of Hogenakkal tourism

BENGALURU: To boost tourism as well as encourage competition with neighbouring Tamil Nadu, the state tourism department is chalking out a detailed report to promote and develop Hogenakkal Falls in association with the forest department.

Tourists from Karnataka visiting the scenic waterfalls, created by the River Cauvery, go to Dharmapuri in Tamil Nadu to enjoy coracle rides, trek and water sports. Though there is access from Karnataka too, there are restrictions as it is through the Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary forest patch.

“We want to ensure that footfall to the location from the state increases. The location will be developed under a public-private partnership, involving the forest department. This will not just ensure healthy competition with Tamil Nadu, but will also boost tourism in the state,” said a senior tourism department official.

The department officials are preparing a detailed project report worth Rs 12 crore to be placed before the government for clearance. The report includes the creation of a gazebo, a parking facility, a recreation centre, restrooms, food courts and other essential amenities. Along with this, a project report is also being prepared for the improvement of facilities at Gaganachukki and Barachukki waterfalls.