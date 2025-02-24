Karnataka farmer flies 10 women workers to Goa for trip

DAVANAGERE: Vishwanath, a farmer from Shiraganahalli village of Harapanahalli taluk near Davanagere, has been receiving accolades from all for taking his 10 women farm workers on a flight from Shivamogga to Dabolim in Goa on a tour of the beaches and tourist places.

After leaving his job as a police constable with the state intelligence department, Vishwanath turned to full-time farming on his 14-acre areca plantation. To keep his workers, all permanent employees at his farm, happy, he decided to fulfil their dream of flying in the metal bird.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Vishwanath said, “I have the satisfaction of fulfilling the dreams of the women labourers who work in my farm at Shiraganahalli. They had a dream of flying in an aeroplane, and I have fulfilled it.”

“Our original plan was to take them to Tirupati for darshan of Lord Venkateshwara, but due to Aero India, I changed my plan and we flew to Goa. Shivamogga is the nearest airport; hence, I made the best use of it,” he said.

The women were apprehensive, being first-time flyers, during the plane’s take-off and touchdown on the way to Goa, he said, adding that on the return journey, however, they were comfortable. “Their happiness on the trip knew no bounds,” he added.

“We visited Calangute and Bhaga beaches and enjoyed a boat ride in the Mandovi river. We also went on a tour of Panajim city. The smiles on their faces were a joy, and I too was happy for making them happy,” he said.

Asked about the difference in his life now compared to working as a police constable, he said becoming a farmer made him happy. “After I became a farmer, I am leading a healthier, tension-free life.”