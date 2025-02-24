Karnataka MLAs’ kin tie the knot at mass marriage event

RAICHUR: It was a union of two political families, but with a difference. Passing over the glitz and glamour of a high-profile wedding ceremony, R Satish Gouda, son of Maski MLA R Basanagouda Turvihal, and Aishwarya, daughter of Raichur Rural Assembly constituency MLA Basanagouda Daddal’s brother, tied the knot along with 75 couples at a mass marriage programme.

Speaking at the event organised by the Amogha Siddeshwara Mutt in Turvihal town of Sindhanur taluk on Sunday, Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh appealed to the public to take advantage of the five guarantee schemes implemented by the Congress government led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Niranjananandapuri Swamiji of Kaginele Kanaka Gurupeeth expressed appreciation for the services of the Amogha Siddeshwara Mutt.

Madaiah Guruvin of Amogha Siddeshwar Mutt, swamiji of various mutts, Minor Irrigation Minister N S Boseraju, Kannada and Culture Minister Shivaraj Tangadgi, MP Rajashekar Hitnal, MLAs Basanagouda Daddal, R Basanagouda Turvihala, G Hampaiah Nayak, former MPs K Virupakshappa and BV Nayak, former ministers Amaregouda Bayyapur and K Shivanagouda Nayak and others were present.

During the programme, developmental works worth Rs 800 crore in Maski Assembly constituency was launched. A newly built Kanaka Bhavana by Amogha Siddeshwar Mutt was inaugurated. The statues of Kanakadasa and Sangolli Rayanna were unveiled.