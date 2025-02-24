NWKRTC services to Kolhapur suspended, four buses painted black

BELAGAVI: Bus services from Karnataka to Kolhapur in Maharashtra were temporarily suspended after tension escalated along the Karnataka-Maharashtra border after a bus conductor of North West Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) was assaulted for refusing to speak in Marathi with a passenger at Balekundri village of Belagavi taluk.

The incident sparked widespread protests, leading to the disruption in interstate bus services. But buses on Kagwad-Miraj, Chikkodi-Ichalkaranji and other routes from Belagavi and Chikkodi bus depots resumed normal operations.

After Shiv Sena, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) activists blackened Karnataka buses at Nashik and Pune in Maharashtra. They spray painted ‘Jai Maharashtra’ and ‘MANASE’ in Marathi on the buses. Three buses were blackened in Pune on Sunday. On Saturday, Shiv Sena activists tied Saffron flags to Karnataka buses at Kolhapur.