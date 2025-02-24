Rice for February, March to be given at a shot under Anna Bhagya scheme

KOLAR: Food and Civil Supplies Minister K H Muniyappa on Sunday said rice under the Anna Bhagya scheme for February and March will be distributed together to beneficiaries and distributors have already been sent instructions in this regard.

Speaking to reporters, the minister said the Union government has agreed to sell rice to the state and so Karnataka will pay Rs 22.5 per kg and spend another Rs 2.50 a kg on transportation. So, each kg of rice will cost the state Rs 25 a kg.

Muniyappa also said every month, 2.10 lakh tonnes of rice are required under the scheme, which will benefit 4 crore people.

“The five guarantee schemes and the development works being taken up across the state are turning into a boon for the people. Opposition parties had made a hue and cry, stating that there were no funds for development works in the state as the entire funds were going for the five guarantees,” he said. “The opposition has fallen silent now seeing the development works of the Congress government. They are not making any statements.”

On the taluk and zilla panchayat elections, he said the Congress party is very strong in the state and people will support the Congress candidate and cited the three by-poll results.