Woman brutally murdered over son’s rivalry at Belagavi village

BELAGAVI : In a shocking incident, a 45-year-old woman was brutally murdered in Kalahal village, Ramdurg taluk, due to a longstanding family feud that escalated over her son’s actions.

The victim, Shekhavva Madar, was allegedly attacked with an axe by Manjunath Madar, a resident of the same village. According to the sources, the tensions between the two families had been simmering since 2018, when a violent altercation forced Shekhavva’s family to relocate to Kagadal village in Savadatti taluk. Despite the move, Shekhavva frequently visited Kalahal to maintaining their ancestral home.

The latest conflict arose when Manjunath’s sister got engaged to a young man from Bagalkot. However, Shekhavva’s son reportedly sent a message to the groom, claiming to be in love with the bride-to-be, and the engagement was called off because of this, enraging Manjunath. On the day of the incident, Shekhavva had gone to Kalahal to collect ration supplies. Seizing the opportunity, Manjunath fatally attacked her with an axe, striking her on the head.

Following the murder, Sureban police took Manjunath into custody and conducted an investigation.