Four boys drown in two separate incidents in Haveri district

HAVERI : Four boys drowned in two separate incidents in Haveri district on Sunday. In one incident which took place at Hangal taluk’s Kopparasikoppa, two boys drowned in the village lake. The deceased are Dhanush Cholappanavar (13) and Nikhil Jagadish Nagoji (11).

Dhanush was studying at Mundgod Private High School and Nikhil was a student of Kopparasikoppa Government Primary School. Both drowned in the lake where they had gone to swim.

In another incident which took place at Shiggaon taluk’s Attigeri village, two boys Prajwal Devaramani (14) and Sanat Bhusareddy (14) drowned in Goudara lake while swimming.

All four students are said to have drowned as they did not know the depth of the lakes.