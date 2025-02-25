HDK slams Congress govt over stone-throwing incident

MYSURU: Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy here on Monday launched a scathing attack on the state government over the recent stone-throwing incident at Udayagiri police station. He asked whether those who brought sacks of stones and attacked the police station should be protected or punished. It is the duty of the government to take strict action against such lawbreakers, instead of appeasing them, he said.

On allocation of funds to the state government by the Centre, which the state government has been claiming is insufficient, Kumaraswamy said financial guidelines were drawn up in 1952, and if reforms were necessary, the Congress-led UPA government had ample opportunities to implement them instead of blaming the BJP government.

He alleged that the Congress government is filling its coffers by increasing taxes on essential commodities, burdening the common people. “They claim the state’s economy is strong, but they are increasing the price of water, milk and other essentials, while forcing people to pay higher taxes. Is this their definition of economic strength,” he asked.

Raising concerns over the hasty approval of B khata properties, he questioned as to why the government is rushing decisions despite cases pending before courts. He accused the government of using such measures to cover up financial mismanagement rather than working in public interest.

He warned that if stone throwing on police vehicles is tolerated today, criminals will soon attack homes, creating chaos in society.

Taking a jibe at Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar without naming him, he mocked his aspirations to become chief minister. “I heard someone say they will contest the next election. It seems my friends are losing sleep over this,” he remarked sarcastically.