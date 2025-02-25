Karnataka HC refuses to quash criminal proceedings against Lakshya

BENGALURU: The High Court of Karnataka on Monday refused to quash the criminal proceedings against badminton players Lakshya Sen and his brother Chirag Sen, whose birth certificates were allegedly changed by their parents to enable them to take part in badminton tournaments and claim benefits from the government.

Lakshya Sen is a recipient of Arjuna Award. Lakshya and Chirag’s father works as a coach at Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy and their mother is an employee of Karnataka Badminton Association.

Justice MG Uma dismissed the three petitions filed by the accused, questioning the legality of the complaint registered against them based on a private complaint by one Nagaraja MG in 2022 before a trial court.