Present budget with financial conscience: BYV to Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra on Monday wrote to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah urging him to present a “pro-people” budget on March 7. The BJP leader said that the budget should be presented based on financial conscience and financial development along with social welfare for the state.

In his letter, Vijayendra, MLA from Shikaripura, has said that every government avails loans, but it should be taken to create assets and for development works. “If the loan is taken for other purposes, it will be a burden on the state. In the last two years, the Karnataka government has violated financial discipline by borrowing a lot. If financial discipline is maintained, it will safeguard the state’s financial status,” Vijayendra told the CM.

The BJP leader pointed out that the Congress government in the state announced five guarantee schemes ahead of the 2023 Assembly polls to woo voters but has failed to implement them.

“People are not getting the benefits of the guarantees. Many schemes meant for SCs/STs, OBCs and others have also failed miserably owing to insufficient fund allocation. Funds allocated for them have been diverted,” Vijayendra said, adding that the State Government has no funds to pay salaries to its employees.

“Your government has already increased the price of water, milk, petrol, power, tax and other commodities, which BJP opposes,” Vijayendra told Siddaramaiah.