Act on cases of assault on NWKRTC staff: Managing Director Priyanga M to IGP Chetan Singh Rathore

BELAGAVI: North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) Managing Director Priyanga M on Monday submitted a memorandum to Belagavi North Zone IGP Dr Chetan Singh Rathore to take strict action in the 63 reported cases of assault on NWKRTC drivers and conductors by passengers over trivial issues.

In the memorandum, Priyanga highlighted the increasing number of attacks on transport staff, NWKRTC drivers and conductors frequently face harassment while on duty, with motorists refusing to give way to buses, excessive honking, disputes with passengers over providing exact change for fare, arguments about designated stops, and conflicts regarding luggage fares.

The minor disagreements often escalate into violent altercations, leading to serious confrontations and police intervention. However, due to a lack of evidence or other constraints, many cases are being closed under the “B Report” category, while some are still under trial or resolved through settlements.

The memorandum comes against the backdrop of the recent incident at Balekundri village, where a Marathi-speaking people assaulted an NWKRTC conductor, leading to his hospitalisation. Following the incident, a POCSO case was filed against the conductor, sparking protests by Kannada organisations in Belagavi.

To prevent further incidents, the police department should give special directions to all police stations to handle transport-related assaults effectively, enhanced security at bus stations and key locations, deployment of a rapid response team to protect transport staff, swift investigations into assault cases and strict action against culprits, public awareness campaigns to educate people on traffic discipline and respect for transport employees, the NWKRTC MD urged the IGP.