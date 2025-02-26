Dy CM DK Shivakumar meets Jal Shakti minister over crucial irrigation projects

NEW DELHI/BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who also holds the water resources portfolio, has met Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil in New Delhi and urged him to approve and allocate funds for several irrigation projects in Karnataka.

The projects include Tungabhadra left bank canal, Ghataprabha right bank main canal, Indi canal of the Upper Krishna Project, Malaprabha canal expansion, renovation, and modernisation, and Sonthi Lift Irrigation Project.

Shivakumar also urged Patil and the Central Water Commission to expedite approvals and funding for all these crucial projects. Karnataka has already submitted a detailed project report (DPR) for the expansion, renovation, and modernisation of ERM of the Tungabhadra left bank canal, which stretches 226 km and irrigates 244,103 hectares in North Karnataka. The project aims to ensure equitable water distribution to farmers, benefiting 96,400 hectares additionally.

A budget of Rs 1,444.42 crore is required, and Karnataka has requested funding under the PM Krishi Sinchayee Yojana-Accelerated Irrigation Benefits Programme (PMKSY-AIBP).

Karnataka has also submitted a DPR on February 10, 2025, for the expansion and modernisation of the Ghataprabha Right Bank Canal from 0.00 km to 199.09 km and the Chikodi branch canal from 30.00 km to 88.25 km.