Guarantee schemes a burden on Karnataka government: Home Minister G Parameshwara

BENGALURU: Home Minister G Parameshwara on Tuesday admitted that guarantee schemes have become a burden on the state government. However, the government will go ahead with them as they are for the poor.

Dr Parameshwara said, “We knew that the guarantee schemes would be a burden on the government even before implementing them. But they are for the poor and downtrodden. Hence, we implemented them.’’ At a meeting under the Karnataka Development Programme (KDP) in Tumakuru on Monday, Turvekere MLA MT Krishnappa from JDS suggested to Dr Parameshwara to extend the guarantee schemes only for BPL cardholders.

Dr Parameshwara said when the Congress announced the guarantee schemes in its manifesto for the Assembly elections in the state, it did not declare that they would be only for BPL cardholders. “If Opposition parties are ready, a discussion can be held on limiting the schemes only to the needy,’’ he added.

Claiming that many among those who file IT returns and government employees are not availing themselves of the benefits of the guarantee schemes, the home minister said, “We should discuss the pros and cons of the schemes.’’

Slamming the BJP, Dr Parameshwara said leaders of that party do not want the guarantee schemes to be implemented successfully. They are trying to stop these schemes meant for the poor. “BJP leaders do not want the government to give money to the poor. This is BJP ideology. By protesting, they are opposing pro-poor schemes. People are watching,’’ he said.