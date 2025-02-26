IMD issues yellow alert in Coastal Karnataka as heatwave sweeps the region

MANGALURU: Heat wave swept several parts of the Coastal Karnataka on Wednesday prompting the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a Yellow Alert for two days until Thursday.

The maximum temperature clocked 37 degrees Celsius on Wednesday and according to IMD forecast it is likely to remain so till March 3.

“The heat wave conditions are likely to prevail over the districts of Coastal Karnataka for the next two days. Relative humidity may reach between 40-50 % and maximum air temperature in the range of 37-39 degrees Celsius over Coastal Karnataka,” said the IMD's heat wave warning.

"The human body perceive the maximum temperature in the range between 40-50 degree Celsius. Hot and humid conditions are likely over Uttara Kannada district for the next three days,” IMD added.

The hot and humid conditions forced people to remain indoors for most parts of the day. Unlike previous years, there was not much rush of devotees to the temples in Mangaluru, Udupi and other places on account of Mahashivarathri.

The otherwise busy streets and playgrounds wore a deserted look and two-wheeler riders were seen covering themselves in full clothes to lessen the impact of the scorching sun.