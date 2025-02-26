Infant-tossing ritual continues in Koppal, parts of North Karnataka
KOPPAL/BENGALURU : A ritual of tossing infants continues in some parts of North Karnataka, despite social activists demanding a ban on such practices.
An incident was reported from Ghadiwadiki village of Kanakagiri taluk of Koppal district on Monday. While it has been a longstanding tradition in some villages, health experts stressed that such practices should be reconsidered. They highlighted that supposed benefits far outweigh potential harm to children.
During the annual fair of Mahalakshmi goddess at Ghadiwadiki, priests sitting on top of the chariot throw infants down and villagers catch the babies with blankets. This ritual is performed every year to get the blessings of the goddess.
Earlier, priests used to toss children from a height of 20 ft, but now they do it from 6 feet. Even then, the practice is not good for children below two years, experts said. But villagers believe it brings health and luck to newborns.
The Ghadiwadiki annual fair attracts devotees from across Karnataka and neighbouring states. Activists opposed the baby-throwing ritual at Nagaral village of Bagalkot district and some other villages in North Karnataka about ten years ago. They say the ritual has been going on at many places in the region, but nobody tries to stop it.
Activists have requested the administration of all districts in North Karnataka to keep an eye and put an end to the ritual. Though officials have tried to stop it, devotees continue to indulge in it.
Sharanappa Huilgol, a villager near Kanakagiri, said, “We are scared as to what will happen to children. The kids too are scared and cry when they are tossed in air. We have seen such rituals in Bagalkot, Koppal and Ballari districts over the last three decades. Now in Koppal village, priests throw infants from lesser height and with care, but still the ritual should be banned.”
An official from the Koppal district administration said, “We have not heard of such rituals, but will check and act accordingly.”
‘SHAKEN BABY SYNDROME’
While the ritual is believed to bring luck and good health, doctors dismiss it as a supposed belief with potential risk. Dr Parimala V Thirumalesh, Senior Consultant, Neonatology and Pediatrics, at Aster CMI Hospital, said tossing infants can have serious effects on brain development and overall health.
“An infant’s brain is delicate, with soft tissues still developing, and their neck muscles are weak, making them highly vulnerable to sudden movements. Such actions can lead to Shaken Baby Syndrome, where the brain shifts inside the skull due to rapid back-and-forth motion. This can cause internal bleeding, nerve damage and swelling.
Even if there are no visible injuries, micro-tears in brain tissues can affect cognitive abilities, motor skills and learning as the child grows,” she explained. Doctors emphasise that tossing or any such sudden movement can increase the risk of concussions, which can impact memory, coordination, and brain function.
Since an infant’s neural connections are still forming, any sudden jolt can disrupt development, leading to learning difficulties and attention disorders. Beyond brain injuries, these movements can also strain an infant’s spine, increasing the risk of spinal damage. In extreme cases, the shock from being thrown can trigger breathing issues.