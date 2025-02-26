Infant-tossing ritual continues in Koppal, parts of North Karnataka

KOPPAL/BENGALURU : A ritual of tossing infants continues in some parts of North Karnataka, despite social activists demanding a ban on such practices.

An incident was reported from Ghadiwadiki village of Kanakagiri taluk of Koppal district on Monday. While it has been a longstanding tradition in some villages, health experts stressed that such practices should be reconsidered. They highlighted that supposed benefits far outweigh potential harm to children.

During the annual fair of Mahalakshmi goddess at Ghadiwadiki, priests sitting on top of the chariot throw infants down and villagers catch the babies with blankets. This ritual is performed every year to get the blessings of the goddess.

Earlier, priests used to toss children from a height of 20 ft, but now they do it from 6 feet. Even then, the practice is not good for children below two years, experts said. But villagers believe it brings health and luck to newborns.