Is Karnataka mulling to auction defunct excise licences

BENGALURU: Under pressure to scale up revenue collection and mobilise resources, the state government is reportedly mulling auctioning defunct CL-2 (retail liquor shops) and 11-C (government-owned Mysore Sales International Limited retail outlets) licences, said sources.

“There are around 200 CL2 licences and 263 MSIL licences in the state, which are lying defunct. The government is taking a call on these licences and may think of auctioning them. No decision has, however, been taken in this regard so far,” added the sources.

In Karnataka, new CL-2 and CL-9 (bars & restaurants) licences were issued in 1992.

The MSIL licences were issued in two batches — in 2009 and 2016 and thereafter there was a freeze on these licences. In the absence of new fresh licences (CL-2, CL-9), the old ones have become the proverbial golden geese for the original licencee.

“The liquor licence racket in Karnataka is mind boggling and the government is the biggest loser. There is, however, no thought or discussion on issuing new excise licences. The reason behind auctioning the defunct licences is to bring them into the market and raise revenue for the state,” added the sources.