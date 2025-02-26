JDS-BJP meet sets stage for budget session showdown in Karnataka

BENGALURU: In a high-stakes political move, the Janata Dal-Secular and Bharatiya Janata Party have joined forces to take on the government head-on during the upcoming budget session. In a crucial coordination committee meeting held on Tuesday evening, top leaders from both parties resolved to launch an aggressive attack on the ruling dispensation, targeting its governance failures.

The key outcome of the meeting include a joint legislature party meeting scheduled for March 3, where strategies will be finalised to corner the government on critical issues, such as skyrocketing Metro fares, microfinance crises, the alarming rise in farmer suicides, the spiralling cost of living, and the government’s “Greater Bengaluru” proposal. Additionally, the Opposition bloc is set to challenge the government over its failure to uphold law and order.

Leading the charge, JDS state president and Union minister HD Kumaraswamy laid down the battle plan, emphasising the need for precision and facts in their attack. “Whenever we speak, we need to back our claims with concrete evidence. The people deserve to hear the truth, and we must not waste the precious time of the House with vague allegations,” Kumaraswamy asserted.

The meeting saw the participation of several heavyweights from both parties, including Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka, BJP state president BY Vijayendra, and former CMs Basavaraj Bommai and DV Sadananda Gowda.

The leaders decided that the legislature party meetings of both BJP and JDS will be held together, ahead of the Assembly session.