No wrongdoing in allotting MUDA land, says Mysuru former DC Kumar Naik

BENGALURU: The MUDA finds itself at the centre of a raging controversy over the allocation of 14 residential sites to BM Parvathi, wife of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Allegations of favouritism, political influence and backdoor dealings seriously question the integrity of land conversion practices in the state. G Kumar Naik, who was Mysuru DC when the sites were allotted and is now Raichur MP, remains defiant. Speaking to The New Indian Express from Raichur on the phone, he dismissed allegations of wrongdoing.

“I performed my duties in strict accordance with law. I have taken no illegal decisions. As deputy commissioner of Mysuru, every action I took was legally sound. It would be preposterous to assume I made these decisions with political aspirations in mind,” Naik retorted, rejecting suggestions that his land conversion approval was a strategic move to secure an MP seat in 2024.

A Lokayukta report suggests that Naik may have acted improperly in approving the controversial land conversion. But Naik stands by his decision, claiming it was made towards the end of his tenure as DC and in line with evolving land acquisition policies.