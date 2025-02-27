Aspiring for CM’s post, Dy CM Shivakumar to prove strength in local polls in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who reiterated that he will lead the party in 2028 in whichever post he would be, appears to be keen to prove his organisational capabilities in the polls to local bodies before staking claim to the CM’s post. His statement is being interpreted in political circles as his aspiration to lead the party as chief minister.

He met AICC general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal in New Delhi on Tuesday and discussed strategies to strengthen the party for the 2028 Assembly polls. Asked whether he requested Venugopal to let him continue as KPCC president, Shivakumar said it is false. “All this is fabricated news,” he told reporters on Wednesday.

It is said that when Congress came to power in 2023, Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah, Venugopal and AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge arrived at an agreement that the CM’s post would be shared equally between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar during the five-year term.

Now, the party high command is working out a formula for the smooth transfer of power after Siddaramaiah completes seven years (including tenure in 2013-18) and 238 days as CM, breaking the record of former CM late D Devaraj Urs in January 2026.

According to one formula, if Shivakumar gets the CM’s post, RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge would be considered for the DCM post under the Dalit quota and Siddaramaiah’s son and MLC Dr Yathindra, a Kuruba, would be made a minister. The KPCC president’s post would go to a leader hailing from the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community, a Congress leader said.