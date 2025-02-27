Dalit leaders urge Congress to consider Home Minister G Parameshwara as next Karnataka CM

VIJAYAPURA : Amid murmuring in the Congress over a possible leadership change in Karnataka, Dalit leaders have urged the party high command to consider Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara as the next chief minister if the party decides to replace Siddaramaiah.

At a press conference organised by the District Chalavadi Mahasabha and Buddha Vihara Nirmana Samiti on Wednesday, Congress leaders and Dalit representatives voiced their demand for social justice.

They said since the formation of Karnataka, no leader from the Dalit community has been appointed as CM, despite the community’s strong electoral support for the Congress.

Citing statistical data and surveys, the leaders asserted that the Dalit community is a key voter base for the Congress in Karnataka. The leaders also announced plans to hold a mega convention in March or April, either in Belagavi or Hubballi.