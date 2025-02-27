Dy CM DK Shivakumar, new face of Congress’s soft Hindutva

BENGALURU: Is Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar emerging as Congress’ new Hindutva icon? His visit to Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev’s Isha Yoga Centre for Mahashivratri celebrations in Coimbatore, alongside Union Home Minister Amit Shah, has ignited a political debate.

On Wednesday evening, Shivakumar alighted from a helicopter in Coimbatore and was warmly received by a representative of the Isha Foundation, who wrapped a saffron shawl around his shoulders and welcomed him.

As the grand spiritual event unfolds at the Isha Centre, known for its seamless fusion of tradition and contemporary spiritual discourse, Shivakumar’s presence is being dissected for its political undertones. The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president’s participation follows a series of religious engagements, reinforcing speculation that Congress is adopting a soft Hindutva strategy.

Shivakumar’s religious outreach has been increasingly pronounced. From taking a holy dip in Prayagraj to performing an elaborate Lingabhisheka at Belagavi’s revered Kapileshwar temple, where he offered 111 litres of milk to the Shivalinga, his temple visits now appear to surpass even those of BJP leaders. Yet, when questioned, Shivakumar remains unfazed. “I am a Hindu, I will die a Hindu. Yet, I respect all religions,” he declared on Mahashivratri, brushing aside suggestions of political posturing.

This strategic religious engagement stands in stark contrast to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s unwavering secular approach. While Siddaramaiah has consistently rejected BJP’s overt religious narrative, Shivakumar’s public temple visits signal a potential ideological shift within sections of Congress.

With Karnataka being a key political battleground, Congress’ internal ideological tussle between staunch secularism and religious outreach could shape its electoral future. A senior Congress leader candidly admitted, “The Hindu voter of Congress likes all this and that is why DKS does it.”

He is expected to participate in the inauguration of the Basava Mandira at the Taralabalu Mutt on March 1 in Bengaluru and the religious Prathistapana programme of a Marigudi temple in Kaup on March 2.