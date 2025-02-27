Dy CM DK Shivakumar, new face of Congress’s soft Hindutva

BENGALURU: Is Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar emerging as Congress’ new Hindutva icon? His visit to Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev’s Isha Yoga Centre for Mahashivratri celebrations in Coimbatore, alongside Union Home Minister Amit Shah, has ignited a political debate.
On Wednesday evening, Shivakumar alighted from a helicopter in Coimbatore and was warmly received by a representative of the Isha Foundation, who wrapped a saffron shawl around his shoulders and welcomed him.
As the grand spiritual event unfolds at the Isha Centre, known for its seamless fusion of tradition and contemporary spiritual discourse, Shivakumar’s presence is being dissected for its political undertones. The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president’s participation follows a series of religious engagements, reinforcing speculation that Congress is adopting a soft Hindutva strategy.
Shivakumar’s religious outreach has been increasingly pronounced. From taking a holy dip in Prayagraj to performing an elaborate Lingabhisheka at Belagavi’s revered Kapileshwar temple, where he offered 111 litres of milk to the Shivalinga, his temple visits now appear to surpass even those of BJP leaders. Yet, when questioned, Shivakumar remains unfazed. “I am a Hindu, I will die a Hindu. Yet, I respect all religions,” he declared on Mahashivratri, brushing aside suggestions of political posturing.
This strategic religious engagement stands in stark contrast to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s unwavering secular approach. While Siddaramaiah has consistently rejected BJP’s overt religious narrative, Shivakumar’s public temple visits signal a potential ideological shift within sections of Congress.
With Karnataka being a key political battleground, Congress’ internal ideological tussle between staunch secularism and religious outreach could shape its electoral future. A senior Congress leader candidly admitted, “The Hindu voter of Congress likes all this and that is why DKS does it.”
He is expected to participate in the inauguration of the Basava Mandira at the Taralabalu Mutt on March 1 in Bengaluru and the religious Prathistapana programme of a Marigudi temple in Kaup on March 2.
Political analyst Prof Kiran Gajanur of Central University of Karnataka said, “Private religious observance is one thing, but when a leader of a liberal party publicly participates in religious programmes under the media spotlight, it sends a message. For a party that traditionally distances itself from religious posturing, this is a significant shift.”
On Shivakumar and Shah attending the Isha Foundation celebrations, political analyst BS Murthy said, “If they manage even a brief private interaction — away from the prying eyes of their entourages — it is certain to fuel even more intense theories. Coincidence or calculated optics? Either way, the political landscape in Karnataka is buzzing with anticipation.’’
As Mahashivratri celebrations conclude, one question lingers: Is Shivakumar positioning himself as Congress’ answer to the BJP’s Hindutva juggernaut, or is this merely a personal expression of faith?