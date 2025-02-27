For parade, only four planets will be visible on February 28

BENGALURU: A rare planetary alignment that began in January this year, expected to dazzle with seven visible planets at its peak on February 28, has now lost much of its appeal. Instead of seven, only four planets will be visible on Friday — fewer than even the six that were visible when the rare celestial phenomenon unfolded.

Researchers at Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium (JNP) confirmed that Venus, Jupiter and Mars will be seen, while Mercury, though part of the alignment, will remain hidden as it is too close to the Sun. Mercury’s position in the sky means it gets lost in the Sun’s bright glare, making it hard to spot.

This rare phenomenon -- planetary alignment, or planetary parade -- will not be seen again until 2040. This phenomenon occurs when multiple planets align along the ecliptic plane. While smaller alignments happen more often, this one is significant as it involves all seven visible planets. While Mercury, Venus, Mars, and Jupiter can be seen with the naked eye, Uranus and Neptune require telescopes for visibility.

JNP Director BR Guruprasad said while Mercury will join the planetary alignment on Friday, it will remain hidden and won’t be visible even through a telescope.

He explained that Mercury, being just 60 million kilometers away from the Sun, gets lost in the Sun’s glare, making it difficult to spot. Moreover, factors like Earth’s cloud cover, atmospheric conditions and light pollution can further affect visibility, making it challenging to observe the alignment clearly, he said.