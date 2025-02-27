‘History will not be kind to you’: Transgender activists condemn Trump’s ‘anti-trans’ policies

BENGALURU: In an open letter, transgender activist Dr Akkai Padmashali has called out US President Donald Trump for his administration policies that the activist says are erasing, delegitimising and endangering the lives of transgender and non-binary people.

Writing from Bengaluru, Akkai accused Trump of carrying out a “shocking assault” on the fundamental rights of transgender individuals, warning that his actions not only harm people in the US but set a dangerous precedent for governments across the world.

“We refused to be erased,” Akkai wrote, calling Trump’s policies an “attack on human dignity and a betrayal of the very principles of democracy that the US once represented”. “History will not be kind to you,” she said, highlighting that no executive order can erase the identity or existence of transgender people.

The letter, co-signed by gender rights activists, including Rakshitha Mallikarjuna and Abeda Begum, condemned Trump’s decision to define sex narrowly as male or female based on biological sex at birth.