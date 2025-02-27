Karnataka aims to attract Rs 8,000 crore investment under new tourism policy: CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said with a budget of Rs 1,350 crore, the state tourism policy will help in attracting around Rs 8,000 crore as direct investment and generate employment opportunities to 1.5 lakh people.

With the recently released tourism policy 2024-29, the state government has laid the foundation for growth, innovation and responsible tourism. “In the last two years, the government allocated Rs 440 crore towards infrastructure and human resource development in Karnataka’s tourism sector,” Siddaramaiah said.

He added that the policy provides attractive incentives for hotels, resorts, wayside amenities, wellness retreats, adventure sports and cruise tourism. “I encourage investors to come forward with their proposals that our government will help facilitate,” Siddaramaiah said at the inauguration of the second edition of the two- day Karnataka International Travel Expo (KITE)- 2025, in the city.