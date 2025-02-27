Karnataka cracks down on plastic use in idli making; 54 shops penalised

BENGALURU: Tests conducted by the state food safety and standards department found that at least a quarter of the idli samples were unsafe or substandard for consumption due to the use of plastic sheets during steaming.

The Karnataka Health Department is likely to issue an official notification in the next two days regulating the method of idli preparation.

This comes after a recent drive where the food safety department inspected 251 idli samples till Wednesday.

Of these, 54 were found unsafe for consumption. The issue was traced to shops using plastic sheets while steaming idlis, which contaminates the food and introduces carcinogenic (cancer-causing) substances.

Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao told TNIE that these 54 shops which were seen violating basic cooking standards have already been fined for using plastic sheets. “Many vendors across different areas have been following this method of preparing idli and since the public is largely unaware of its health risks, the department started a statewide drive. As of Wednesday, 251 shops had been inspected and the number is expected to rise as the drive continues,” Rao said.