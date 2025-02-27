Karnataka cracks down on plastic use in idli making; 54 shops penalised

BENGALURU: Tests conducted by the state food safety and standards department found that at least a quarter of the idli samples were unsafe or substandard for consumption due to the use of plastic sheets during steaming.
The Karnataka Health Department is likely to issue an official notification in the next two days regulating the method of idli preparation.
This comes after a recent drive where the food safety department inspected 251 idli samples till Wednesday.
Of these, 54 were found unsafe for consumption. The issue was traced to shops using plastic sheets while steaming idlis, which contaminates the food and introduces carcinogenic (cancer-causing) substances.
Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao told TNIE that these 54 shops which were seen violating basic cooking standards have already been fined for using plastic sheets. “Many vendors across different areas have been following this method of preparing idli and since the public is largely unaware of its health risks, the department started a statewide drive. As of Wednesday, 251 shops had been inspected and the number is expected to rise as the drive continues,” Rao said.
Plastic in food preparation is a serious public health hazard. When used in idli making, toxic chemicals leach into food. All hotels and food establishments must immediately stop this practice and switch to safer alternatives like stainless steel or banana leaves. Public health cannot be compromised, the minister said.
What happens when idli is steamed in a plastic sheet?
Steaming idli using plastic sheets can be carcinogenic due to the release of harmful chemicals when plastic is exposed to high heat. Many plastic sheets contain chemicals like bisphenol A (BPA), phthalates, and other endocrine-disrupting chemicals, which can leach into food when heated.
Some plastics also release dioxins and microplastics that may accumulate in the body over time, increasing the risk of cancer, a health official explained.
When plastic is subjected to steam or high temperatures, it can degrade and release toxic compounds, especially if it is not food-grade or heat-resistant. These chemicals produced are linked to hormonal imbalances, metabolic disorders, and an increased risk of cancers, particularly breast and prostate cancer, the official added.