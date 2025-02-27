Karnataka Dy CM Shivakumar wants Union government to take clear stand on Mekedatu project

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has urged the Union Government to clarify its stance on the Mekedatu balancing reservoir project and approve irrigation projects worth Rs 11,000 crore in Karnataka.

Shivakumar, who also holds the water resources portfolio, told the media that he raised these issues during a meeting with Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil in Udaipur, Rajasthan, where ministers from different states and UTs participated.

“We have asked the Centre to take a clear stand on the Mekedatu project. The delay is unacceptable. Is the Union Government committed to this project or not? Both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu will benefit from the project,” Shivakumar said.

He also highlighted the need to resolve the Pennar river dispute through negotiations, pointing out that large amounts of water were going to waste instead of being utilised efficiently.

Shivakumar announced that discussions with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu regarding the proposed Navali dam would be held in early March. He said around 30 tmcft of water was being lost owing to siltation in the Tungabhadra dam and proposed the construction of a parallel dam near Navali. “Our technical advisory committee has suggested an alternative approach, which will be discussed with Andhra Pradesh and Telangana before being made public,” he said.

The Centre has proposed discussions on interlinking rivers, dam safety measures, and modernising canal systems. “We have been given time to meet again on March 18. Our team will continue pushing for the state’s water needs,” Shivakumar added.