Karnataka Dy CM Shivakumar wants Union government to take clear stand on Mekedatu project

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has urged the Union Government to clarify its stance on the Mekedatu balancing reservoir project and approve irrigation projects worth Rs 11,000 crore in Karnataka.
Shivakumar, who also holds the water resources portfolio, told the media that he raised these issues during a meeting with Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil in Udaipur, Rajasthan, where ministers from different states and UTs participated.
“We have asked the Centre to take a clear stand on the Mekedatu project. The delay is unacceptable. Is the Union Government committed to this project or not? Both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu will benefit from the project,” Shivakumar said.
He also highlighted the need to resolve the Pennar river dispute through negotiations, pointing out that large amounts of water were going to waste instead of being utilised efficiently.
Shivakumar announced that discussions with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu regarding the proposed Navali dam would be held in early March. He said around 30 tmcft of water was being lost owing to siltation in the Tungabhadra dam and proposed the construction of a parallel dam near Navali. “Our technical advisory committee has suggested an alternative approach, which will be discussed with Andhra Pradesh and Telangana before being made public,” he said.
The Centre has proposed discussions on interlinking rivers, dam safety measures, and modernising canal systems. “We have been given time to meet again on March 18. Our team will continue pushing for the state’s water needs,” Shivakumar added.
The DyCM called for the urgent issuance of a gazette notification on the Upper Krishna project and Almatti dam. “We must utilise our allocated water share. Land acquisition for these projects must be expedited to avoid escalating costs,” he said.
He also mentioned the pending forest clearance for the Kalasa Banduri project, stating that efforts were underway to resolve the issue at the central level.
Minister Boseraju has sought Rs 3,000 crore for minor irrigation projects, given Karnataka’s vast dry lands. “The Union Minister responded positively and assured cooperation to our projects,” Shivakumar added.
The State Government will write to MPs, urging them to push for clearances related to projects in their constituencies, he said, criticising delays in the Rs 5,300 crore Upper Bhadra project grant. He said all the required documents have been submitted, and the Centre must now make a decision.
On allegations of water release from Narayanpur dam to Telangana, Shivakumar clarified that the release was coordinated with neighbouring states as part of mutual assistance. “Opposition parties will always criticise. We are focused on the state’s and farmers’ interests,” he asserted.
‘No drinking water shortage’
On water scarcity concerns, DyCM DK Shivakumar reassured that drinking water supply is under control and that measures have been taken to manage agricultural needs. Additionally, discussions are ongoing regarding river-linking projects, borewell regulations in Bengaluru, and maintenance of water infrastructure.”We have already outlined a comprehensive plan. However, the water board incurs an annual loss of Rs 1,000 crore, and tariff revisions may become necessary,” he said.