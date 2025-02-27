Pai attacking Congress government with eye on RS seat: Minister Priyank Kharge

BENGALURU: The IT-BT and RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge has slammed entrepreneur and former Infosys CFO T V Mohandas Pai for targeting the Congress-led state government over various issues without “rhyme or reason”.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Kharge said Pai has been making allegations against the government with an eye on getting nominated to the Rajya Sabha by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Mohandas Pai may have wanted a higher post at the Centre. He is accusing the ministers for that reason. Earlier, his position was different. After the change of government in the state, his stance has changed,” he said.

On February 24, Kharge had posted on ‘X’ claiming credit for Bengaluru having the second-highest number of India’s most valuable companies.

Hitting back, Pai had posted: “Minister @PriyankKharge We know all this, but tell us - what have you done as our Minister to improve our lives? You have not even ensured the city is clean with no potholes and good footpaths! This is not rocket science but regular maintenance work. Pl talk to Minister @DKShivakumar to give us at least a clean walkable city! Is this too much to ask? Our lives have become more miserable over the last 2 years!”

On Wednesday, Kharge posted a detailed response on ‘X’: “@TVMohandasPai avare, if it was not rocket science why didn’t you enlighten your then Government? Looks like your woes have become painful after we got 135 seats. Why do you remain silent when your #Vishwaguru @narendramodi treats Karnataka with utter disdain?...”