RDPR facing high power bills delivers plan to generate 3k MW solar power in Karnataka’s rural areas

BENGALURU: Inability of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) department to pay Rs 22 crore per annum bills raised by electricity supply companies, has given birth to a plan aiming at generating 3,000 MW of solar power using rural areas.

RDPR officials and those from Energy department are in a series of talks to generate a total of 3,000 MW of solar power utilizing rural areas in 29 of the 31 districts of Karnataka. Due to difficulties in installing solar power infrastructure in rain-fed districts of Kodagu and Chikkmagalur, solar panels meant for these two districts will be installed in their neighbouring districts, officials privy to the talks told TNIE.

A senior official from the Energy Department said the RDPR was unable to make payments of Rs 22 crore per annum to energy supply companies due to insufficient state finance scheme grants.

They have been able to pay only about Rs 4 crore to Rs 5 crore annually. “Power consumption and power generation costs is increasing annually. To address this problem, solarisation of rural areas is the ideal solution,” said a senior official from the energy department, requesting not to be named.

“Now the plan is to set up solar panels for at least 120-125 MW in rural areas of each of the 29 districts to generate power to make them energy independent and self-sufficient. An initial target of an installed capacity of at least 3,000 MW is planned. Each of these will be similar to the Pavagada solar plant, but on a smaller scale,” one of the officials said.

“We want to decentralise power generation and maintenance. Of all the districts, installation of solar panels is difficult in rain-fed regions like Kodagu and Chikmagalur. So a plan has been drawn for their solar panels to be installed in neighbouring districts.”