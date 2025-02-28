5k-litre school water tank implodes in Athani taluk

ATHANI : An accident was narrowly averted when a 5,000 litres water tank at the Government Kannada and Marathi Primary School premises imploded, in Khilegaon village of Athani taluk. The incident occurred around 11.30 am on Wednesday, causing structural damage but fortunately resulting in no injuries or fatalities among students and staff.

Upon receiving reports of the incident, officials from the Education Department visited the site.

Authorities have initiated a thorough investigation to determine the exact cause of the explosion and identify those responsible for any lapses in construction and maintenance standards.

A case has been registered at Athani Police Station. Meanwhile, local authorities of the school have assured parents and residents that measures will be taken to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Preliminary investigations suggest that substandard construction and contractor negligence may have contributed to the failure of the structure. Reports indicate that poor-quality materials and inadequate maintenance could have weakened the tank.

The water unit, which was constructed four years ago with financial assistance from the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), burst unexpectedly, leading to the collapse of the school’s perimeter wall. Fortunately, no children were near the tank at the time of the explosion, preventing what could have been a major disaster, released the initial report.