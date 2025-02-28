BJP, JDS slam Karnataka government over rushing budget session

BENGALURU: The BJP and JDS are fuming over the Karnataka Budget session being crammed into a mere 15 working days, calling it an outright dismissal of legislative deliberation. Leaders argue that scrutinising the exhaustive demands of various departments requires meticulous discussion, but the government is steam-rolling through.

With the Governor’s speech on March 3, followed by obituaries and debates, only 10 days will remain, for dissecting the budget, which is set to be presented on March 7. BJP state president BY Vijayendra lashed out, declaring, “This government has no intention of holding proper legislative sessions. Bengaluru alone needs 2-3 days of debate. Look at Belagavi - so many issues, but no time! They don’t even have funds for development... what will they even talk about?”

Haveri MP said, “Adding fuel to the fire, the state’s financial position is reportedly in shambles. Never before in Karnataka’s history has it been this dire. With such a crisis, the budget holds unprecedented significance, demanding thorough scrutiny. Critical sectors like health, education, infrastructure, and regional development hang in the balance, yet the government seems hell-bent on stifling debate.’’

The Opposition is accusing the government of blatant mismanagement, pointing out that funds earmarked last year remain unspent. Bommai said, “The Congress preaches about democracy, but what kind of democracy avoids detailed discussion?” The government, they say, is desperately trying to cover up its failures by curtailing debate, choking off the very discussions that could hold it accountable.

Former CM Jagadish Shettar slammed the drastic reduction in legislative sittings, stating, “The Council once met for 100 days a year. Then they cut it to 60. Now, even that’s impossible! From March 3 to 21, only 15 days remain, and factoring in the Governor’s address and budget presentation, we’re left with just 10 days. How can we effectively debate the budget in this rushed timeline? We need at least 20-21 days!”

JDS deputy floor leader TA Sharavana echoed the frustration, highlighting how the government stifles crucial discussions. “In Belagavi, they promised to address North Karnataka’s concerns, yet they wrapped up a day early. Our questions remain unanswered, and we feel the pain of this neglect. They talk about getting recliners for members, but what we really need is time - at least 30 days to bring people’s issues to the floor.”