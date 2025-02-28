DC’s surprise: Pourakarmikas get VIP passes for Hampi Utsav

HAMPI, HOSAPETE : Vijayanagara District Commissioner MS Divakara on Thursday distributed over 2000 VIP passes to pourakarmikas and their families for the Hampi Utsav. Divakara personally visited the houses of pourakarmikas in Hosapete town to distribute the passes, and also had dinner with their families. The VIP passes were distributed to pourakarmikas and those affected by leprosy.

The DC said it was an honour to pourakarmikas who work hard to keep the city clean every day. “They are responsible for the upkeep of the city during the festival and the rest of the year too. For the first time, we have reserved a separate gallery for them so they can watch all the entertainment and programmes.”

Over 500 workers do their duty day and night for Hampi Utsav, but many only dream about watching the programmes with their family members, Divakara said. “It’s an honour from the district administration. I had a meal with them when I went to distribute the passes. Their love and affection is unforgettable,” he said.

Nagappa Harijan, one of the pourakarmikas, was overwhelmed that the DC himself visited the area where a colony of workers resides in Hosapete. “The DC invited my family and gave a VIP pass. During the Hampi Utsav, I have often thought that I should go with my family, but it is not possible. Now the DC’s VIP pass will help my family enjoy the Utsav like VIPs,” he smiled.

Virupaksh V Hampi, a resident of Hampi, said the Vijayanagara administration has taken a good step and hoped that DC Divakara’s gesture would be continued every year.