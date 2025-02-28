Fake marks cards scam busted in Kalaburagi

KALABURAGI : The Cyber Economic and Narcotics (CEN) Police Station of Kalaburagi has busted an inter-state fake marks card scam involving different universities across the country and seized materials used to prepare fake marks cards.

Police Commissioner of Kalaburagi, Sharanappa S. D., said that based on a tip-off, CEN police team kept an eye on I4U Glam Choice Cloth Shop situated on the first floor of Asian Mall of Kalaburagi and found that a person Mohammad Khan, resident of Gousnagar Tarfile Kalaburagi in the name of Elegance Technologies and Placement Bureau used to sell 10th, 12th, ITI, diploma, B.E. and B.Tech marks cards to youths. He used to demand the amount depending on the class and the degree they wanted and the sale amount differed depending on the reputation of the institution. He used to sell the marks cards after asking his customers whether they wanted fake certificates from fake universities, private universities or from the existing universities.