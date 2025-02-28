Fake marks cards scam busted in Kalaburagi

KALABURAGI : The Cyber Economic and Narcotics (CEN) Police Station of Kalaburagi has busted an inter-state fake marks card scam involving different universities across the country and seized materials used to prepare fake marks cards.
Police Commissioner of Kalaburagi, Sharanappa S. D., said that based on a tip-off, CEN police team kept an eye on I4U Glam Choice Cloth Shop situated on the first floor of Asian Mall of Kalaburagi and found that a person Mohammad Khan, resident of Gousnagar Tarfile Kalaburagi in the name of Elegance Technologies and Placement Bureau used to sell 10th, 12th, ITI, diploma, B.E. and B.Tech marks cards to youths. He used to demand the amount depending on the class and the degree they wanted and the sale amount differed depending on the reputation of the institution. He used to sell the marks cards after asking his customers whether they wanted fake certificates from fake universities, private universities or from the existing universities.
The amount of marks varied from Rs 10,000 to Rs 50,000, based on the marks cards and universities.
Based on preliminary investigation, the police commissioner constituted a team, under the leadership of Assistant Police Commissioner Madolappa P.S. of CEN Police Station, that took Mohammad Khan into custody and during interrogation he revealed that he used to place orders and collect fake marks cards from Rajiv Singh Arora, a resident of Rama Park Apartment, Dwarka Mor in New Delhi.
The team went to New Delhi, arrested Arora and seized two laptops, hard disc, pen drives, a printer, 36 mobile phones, 522 fake marks cards of 28 different universities of the country. Apart from this, the team seized 122 fake seals, 1,626 blank marks cards bearing the names of different universities, 87 passbooks of different banks, cheque books, ATM cards and an amount of Rs 1.20 lakh from him.