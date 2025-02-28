Is there no money in treasury, asks JDS’ Nikhil over delay in guarantee payments

BENGALURU: Slamming the Congress government in the state, JDS Youth Wing state president Nikhil Kumaraswamy on Thursday alleged that those who said they would give money for the guarantee schemes every month, have promptly betrayed the people. “Is there no money left in the treasury? Or does CM Siddaramaiah lack the experience in managing the coffers?” he questioned.

“Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi had said they would provide the guarantees, including money through the Gruha Lakshmi scheme. However, no money is being deposited into people’s accounts, as they had stated. It is not happening. Let them say on which day they will deposit the Gruha Lakshmi money. If it does not happen, we will take the calendar ourselves. Let them mark the date,” he taunted.

Observing that the women of the state are confused because the said money is not being deposited into their bank accounts every month, Nikhil alleged, “The government is depositing money according to its whims and fancies. When elections arrive, they deposit 3-4 months’ money all at once.” He accused the Congress government of misusing the guarantee grants to win elections.

“The Congress government is deceiving people through its guarantees. We will fight against it inside and outside the Legislature. We will tell the people how the government is cheating them,” he warned.

He insisted that the government should immediately announce the exact date for depositing the Gruha Lakshmi money If there is no money, at least they should admit it. “On the one hand, it is extorting the people by imposing taxes and price hikes on the pretext of guarantees, while on the other, it is lying that it is rescuing people through guarantees,” he said.

In its two years in power, the government has failed to adequately deliver on many schemes. “CM Siddaramaiah, DCM DK Shivakumar... you promised to empower women by giving them Rs 2,000. However, now the women are surprised that the guarantee is coming in piecemeal form. Both of you must respond,” Nikhil added.