Soon, tourists can visit Karnataka backwaters in sea planes

BENGALURU: Tourism Minister HK Patil on Thursday said to boost tourism in the state, the government is working on launching sea planes to destinations like Hampi, KRS and Almatti backwaters.

The idea was also announced by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah during the inauguration of the two-day Karnataka International Travel Expo (KITE) on Wednesday, Patil said. He was speaking to media on the sidelines of the launch of the KITE B2B meetings in Bengaluru.

He said the government is keen on providing all facilities to improve tourism and is working to promote lesser-known destinations, which are also known as the ‘tourism gems’. The government is working to improve rail, road connectivity and other infrastructure facilities.

To a query on what steps the department is taking to show its presence on multiple platforms, Patil said talks are on with the Ministry of External Affairs to create a website to disseminate information about Karnataka in other countries in multiple foreign languages.

Patil also showcased the launch of the state’s first 3D virtual tour of heritage destinations that are protected by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). Patil said the 3D short films have been created showcasing the state’s heritage of 20-30 temples and locations.