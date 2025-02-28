Türkiye woos Indian tourists

BENGALURU: The Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the Republic of Türkiye and Türkiye Tourism Promotion and Development Agency (TGA) held the fourth leg of their ‘India Destination Promotion Event 2025’ in Bengaluru on Thursday, after Kolkata, Chennai and Hyderabad. The six-city promotional series is to foster deeper tourism ties between Türkiye and India.

Over 200 participants, including travel agencies, tour operators and hospitality professionals, took part in the event, which was led by Counsellor for Culture and Tourism Affairs, Embassy of the Republic of Türkiye, Basak Onsal Demir, along with TGA representative Zeynep Sinem Özyalçin.

The latter highlighted the Middle Eastern country’s expanding tourism portfolio, unveiling new destinations like the Aegean coasts, the ancient marvel of Göbeklitepe, and the historically rich Tas Tepeler region, and specialised offerings in the wedding and Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Engagements (MICE) segments. Türkiye’s growing popularity in the Indian market is evidenced by an impressive 20 per cent surge in interest in 2024.

Representatives of Turkish Airlines and IndiGo reinforced their commitment to seamless air connectivity between India and Türkiye. Participants from Bengaluru pressed for direct flights between the city and Istanbul.

