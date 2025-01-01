309 illegal houses set for demolition at Karanth Layout

BENGALURU: As many as 309 houses and an apartment complex, which have been constructed illegally at Dr Shivaram Karanth Layout in North Bengaluru, are set for demolition. They have been built in violation of the city’s master plan. The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), armed with a recent high court order, will soon issue notices, asking the residents of these houses and the apartment complex to vacate at the earliest.

“We will be issuing notices to owners of these houses next week. We have identified the houses, which have been illegally built. Those residing there will be given three months to vacate,” a BDA official said.

The official said houses have been built on public roads in the layout in violation of the Revised Master Plan (RMP) of 2007, which is being followed by the BDA as the new master plan for the city has not been finalised yet.

Layouts should have roads with a width of 30 metres and 45 metres (in some places) for smooth movement of people and vehicles as per the RMP, the official added. Seventeen villages have been included in the layout. Those who have built houses there have not taken permission from the BDA, another official pointed out.

“The town planning section would not have approved their building plans if they had approached it. They are not minor violations,” he said.

The houses will be demolished after the three-month deadline, the official added.