Agriculture needs stimulus, policy machinery for sustained growth

As we step into 2025, we must resolve and set our agri-policies in favour of farmers and recognise the constraints. Karnataka’s agricultural sector had rough sailing recently, with a growth rate (rate of decline?) in GSDP from the crop economy reported in the Economic Survey as -1.7% (2022-23) and -5.6% (2023-24).

The methodology of reporting our Economic Survey of 2023-24 and the YoY growth of the agricultural sector, which depends every year on the monsoon, needs a change. It is pretty clear that in the coming year, we must either firmly provide stimulus to the primary sector or be ready for 65 lakh cultivators under severe distress.

Historically, Karnataka’s economy is relatively buoyant and has emerged like a phoenix from severe shocks over the years despite frequent visitations of droughts, a large share of rainfed areas, low availability of irrigation and the absence of a long-term policy perspective, the state’s agricultural economy has shown significant suppleness over the years.

The state had its GSDP originating from the primary sector at Rs 1,063 crore in 1970-71, which has reached Rs 3,14,733 crore in 2023-24, an increase of Rs 313,637 crores clocking an average increment of Rs 5,800 crore per year. In this process, the share of agriculture has waned from 52.72 per cent in 1970-71 to 12.58 per cent in 2023-24. Indeed, this is a relative share decline against the hefty increase in the share of the services sector. But complacency need not overtake abandoning our efforts towards a firm policy.

The task

The first macro-policy task ahead of the state government is to accelerate with an engine of growth that would ensure sustained growth. Karnataka’s first Agriculture Policy came in 1995 and then in 2006, which ended its life in 2016, and the copies were sent to the cellar of one of the Soudhas. No effort towards setting agricultural policy was attempted after that. Last year’s economic survey craftily avoided providing any path towards policy. Therefore, a few crucial apparatuses could be genuinely taken up to reset the clock and prevent farm distress.

This should follow the setting up policy machinery for agriculture and allied sectors to ward off recurrent distress. The distress in the state was quite visible in the farmers’ suicides, which were 922 in 2022-23 and went up the following year to 1061.