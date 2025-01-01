Atul suicide case: Trial court directed to dispose of Nikita’s bail plea on January 4

BENGALURU: Hearing a petition filed by Nikita Singhania, who was arrested for abetting the suicide of her husband Atul Subhash, the Karnataka High Court directed the trial court to dispose of the bail petition on January 4, 2025.

Software engineer Atul Subhash was found hanging in his apartment, leaving a 24-page death note and a 90-minute video on December 9. As he had alleged that he was taking the extreme step due to harassment by his wife Nikita and in-laws, police had registered an abetment of suicide case and arrested Nikita, her mother and brother. Currently, they are in judicial custody.

Contending that their arrest is illegal as the grounds of arrest were not shown, the accused had moved the High Court.

While the additional state public prosecutor sought time to get instructions, Nikita’s advocate contended that Atul’s family members had filed a habeas corpus petition and it will come up before the Supreme Court on January 7.

As Nikita is in judicial custody, she will be defenceless and won’t be in a position to respond to the notice issued by the apex court, the counsel argued.

Later, Justice Hemant Chandanagoudar ordered the trial court to dispose of the bail petition on January 4 itself.