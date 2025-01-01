Cashless medical scheme for staff of Karnataka RTCs soon

BENGALURU: The State Government will roll out a cashless medical scheme for transport employees in the first week of January. Under this scheme, drivers and conductors and their dependents are eligible for cashless treatment in 240 hospitals across the state. Earlier, employees had to pay for treatment and then get the expenditure reimbursed.

However, with this scheme, they can get cashless treatment by producing a “card” at the designated government and private hospitals, including super speciality ones.

Under this scheme, employees will be given a “card”, which can be produced in 240 hospitals across the state for treatment. They need not pay cash, Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy told TNIE.

The minister said the scheme will be first introduced for KSRTC employees and then extended to BMTC, KKRTC and NWKRTC. KSRTC officials said that a nominal amount will be deducted from employees’ salary and KSRTC will earmark Rs 20 crore towards this scheme.

To enhance the financial security of families of officials and other employees of BMTC, compensation under the Group Insurance Scheme has been revised. From February 19, 2024, it has been increased from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 10 lakh for employees, who lose their lives due to illness or other reasons. In all, Rs 1.70 crore was disbursed as compensation on Tuesday.