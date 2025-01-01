Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh villagers clash over buffalo; want DNA test done

BALLARI : A clash over ownership of a buffalo bull between people of Bommanahal village in Ballari district and Metahal village in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh has reached Moka police station in the district.

Villagers from Bommanahal and Metahal have demanded that a DNA test be conducted to determine the bull’s parentage.

The five-year-old bull was let loose in Bommanahal recently after villagers decided to sacrifice it during their village fair in January. But the bull, which went missing from Bommanahal a few days ago, was found in Metahal.

When a group from Bommanahal went to Metahal and tried to take the bull home, a clash erupted between the villagers and several of them were injured.

The bull is now in Metahal, which is 20 km from Bommanahal. Although villagers from Bommanahal claim that the bull belongs to them as its mother is in their village, people of Metahal, who have tied it up, are not ready to buy this argument.

With no solution to this issue, villagers from Bommanahal and Metahal have demanded that a DNA test be conducted to determine the bull’s parentage.

Hanumantha R from Bommanahal said, “Our village celebrates Goddess Sakammadevi fair, where a buffalo bull is sacrificed once in five years. But this time, the buffalo, identified to be sacrificed, is being held by people of Metahal, where a similar fair is held once in three years.” He expressed the hope that the issue would be settled amicably between villagers of Bommanahal and Metahal soon.