Priyank targeted as he is a thorn in BJP’s side: Minister Dr G Parameshwara

BENGALURU: Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara on Tuesday claimed that BJP leaders have been targeting RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge over contractor Sachin Panchala’s death by suicide in Bidar, as the latter had spoken out against party issues both in the Assembly and outside. “The Opposition members are politicising the issue and targeting Kharge,’’ he told reporters on Tuesday.

Parameshwara said Kharge had raised many issues and misdeeds of the BJP and JDS both within the House and on various public platforms. “Naturally, BJP and JDS members did not like this and that is why they are targeting Kharge,” he said.

Asked about the BJP’s poster campaign against Kharge, Parameshwara said they are an opposition party and they will do such things. “BJP members are making unnecessary allegations against Kharge.

This is not correct. The BJP is a national party. It does not suit them to fall this low. They also governed the state and their party is in power at the Centre. When one is running the government, it is important to behave responsibly. Kharge is also working responsibly. But BJP members are politicising it.”

The state government has already handed over the suicide case to the CID. “We need to wait for the report. We can take action based on it. It is normal for opposition parties to make accusations. If it is right or wrong, we will get to know from the report,’’ he said.

Parameshwara also said only after the CID report is submitted, they will get clarity on whether money was involved.