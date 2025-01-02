Bangladesh crisis a boon for Karnataka's Ballari jeans units

BALLARI: Political unrest in Bangladesh has come as a blessing in disguise for the jeans industry here. Bangladesh was one of the world’s largest jeans exporters till a few months ago when the crisis hit the industry there. Each unit in Ballari is now doing 30% more business.

Industry experts said India’s top brands depended on Bangladesh for jeans until recently, but they are now in touch with the units in Ballari, known as India's jeans capital.

According to business data, each unit here made profits between Rs 5 and Rs 10 lakh every month after the political unrest hit the industry in Bangladesh. There are more than 500 units in Ballari city and its outskirts. Products made here are usually purchased by traders and dealers in Mumbai and Surat. But now, some international brands are keen on Ballari jeans.

Pollux Mallikarjun, owner of Pollux Jeans and member of Ballari Jeans Industry Welfare Association, said the local jeans industry has now gone global. Any development in the global jeans market will have its impact on the industry here. The crisis in Bangladesh is a classic example of this. The demand for products manufactured in Ballari has increased significantly, he added.

“Some top international brands started contacting the producers here after the crisis hit Bangladesh. We have been getting bulk orders since September last. I have increased my staff strength to deliver the products on time,” he said.

According to sources, a unit in Ballari received a Rs 35-lakh supply order last month.