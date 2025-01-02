Congress brass to decide on next KPCC chief says Karnataka PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi

BELAGAVI: Even as the Congress high command still remains non-committal about the appointment of a new KPCC president in place of DK Shivakumar, several party leaders continue to exert pressure on the top brass for a change of guard in the state unit of the party.

Karnataka PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi, a strong contender for the KPCC chief post, has said that the party high command should hold discussions on whether to allow one leader to hold two key positions. He, however, said that it was the top brass’ prerogative to take a call on whether a new party president should be named for Karnataka.

Addressing the media in Belagavi, Satish said that party leaders from Belagavi region had proposed the name of one leader for the post of Belagavi district Congress unit. Another leader would also be shortly appointed as the president of Chikkodi Congress unit, he said.

On the possible division of Belagavi district, Jarkiholi said there was a proposal to split Belagavi district into separate districts but the issue was not there in the state budget.